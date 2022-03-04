‘Nuclear terror’: Zelensky issues warning, says no one knows if Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant will explode

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky termed Russia's attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant as 'nuclear terror'. "We don't know for sure what the results of this fire will be, we don't know when the explosion will happen or, God willing, not going to happen. Nobody can know or calculate for certain," he said in a video message issued soon after the nuclear plant came under attack.

"For the first time ever in our history, in the history of human kind, the terrorist country has reverted to nuclear terror. Russian propaganda had warned in the past to cover the world in nuclear ash. Now this isn't just a warning. This is real," the President said adding that no one, as of now, has any estimation of the loss the nuclear attack can inflict.

"We don't know when the explosion will happen or, God willing, not going to happen. Nobody can know or calculate for certain, but our boys have always kept the nuclear plant safe. We made sure no provocations could happen. We made sure no one could go there or access it," Zelensky said.

Urging all European countries and their leaders to "wake up", President Zelensky said Ukraine is 15 nuclear blocks and if there is an explosion, it is the end for everyone, "end to Europe".

The attack is a planned one, Zelensky said, adding that Russian tanks are equipped with thermal imagers so these are not accidental shootings but they know what they are shooting at.

"Europe needs to wake up. The biggest nuclear power plant in Europe is on fire right now. Russian tanks are shooting at the nuclear blocks. These are tanks equipped with thermal imagers so they know what they are shooting at. They have prepared for it. I am addressing all Ukrainians, all Europeans and everyone who knows the word Chernobyl, who knows many casualties were inflicted by the explosion on the nuclear plant," Zelensky said.

Referring to Chernobyl, Zelensky said, "This was a global catastrophe and its consequences were battled by hundreds of thousands of people. Tens of thousands had to be evacuated and Russia wants to repeat that and is already repeating it, but 6 times bigger."