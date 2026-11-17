Huang, perhaps the tech industry's most recognized booster of artificial intelligence , stepped down on Thursday following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Investors will closely scrutinize the results for indications the artificial intelligence boom can withstand the crisis, which highlighted a loophole allegedly exploited by Chinese companies.

AI chip giant Nvidia reports its first earnings on Tuesday since a spy scandal forced co-founder Jensen Huang to quit and the United States to tighten export curbs on chips.

What are investors watching in Nvidia's earnings amid the export curbs and leadership change?

What are investors watching in Nvidia's earnings amid the export curbs and leadership change?

Why is Megaspeed under investigation over Nvidia chips?

Why is Megaspeed under investigation over Nvidia chips?

How do the new US AI chip export restrictions affect Nvidia chips?

How do the new US AI chip export restrictions affect Nvidia chips?

The scandal has battered shares of Nvidia -- until recently the world's most valuable publicly traded company -- which is at the centre of an AI buildout that has helped propel markets to record highs and boosted economic growth around the globe.

Washington announced new restrictions on Monday on AI chip exports, drawing condemnation from Beijing just before the high-profile APEC summit where US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set for talks.

Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said "China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests".

The new US export curbs and the wider Nvidia scandal risk casting a shadow over Trump and Xi's talks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting, which starts Wednesday in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Under Washington's new rules, data centers anywhere in the world will need a US license to provide large volumes of computing power from advanced chips to companies headquartered in China, Macau or other countries under US arms embargoes.

The rules also require licenses to ship advanced chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil -- countries the US commerce department says present a "higher-than-normal risk of diversion" of the chips.

The changes are a response to a loophole that allowed Chinese firms to rent AI computing power from data centers in Southeast Asia and elsewhere that run on US hardware not available for export to China.

While the loophole has been known to authorities, the revelation of Huang's affair has drawn intense scrutiny to the practice.

His lover Alice Huang, who is not related to the 63-year-old, is a former executive of Megaspeed -- a Singapore-based cloud computing firm under US criminal investigation for allegedly helping Chinese companies procure advanced Nvidia AI chips in circumvention of export controls.

The scandal has exposed a rift within the Trump administration, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accusing the commerce department of ignoring reports that Megaspeed was shifting Nvidia technology to China.

The US government confirmed on Monday it was investigating Megaspeed, with the commerce department launching a probe in 2024 for potential export control violations.

Also Read: Nvidia warns chip buyers of legal risks tied to China AI access, says report

Business as usual unlikely Tuesday's third quarter results, which are scheduled for 5:00 pm ET (2200 GMT), will be the first presented under Nvidia's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, who is serving as interim CEO.

"If they try to keep a business-as-usual tone in the call, I think that it probably wouldn't be well received," said Jacob Bourne of Emarketer.

Investors will be watching for signs of whether Kress will slow Huang's aggressive investment strategy, which saw him commit tens of billions of dollars to AI companies.

Analysts said they would also be eyeing Nvidia's guidance on future sales, along with its chip sales in Asia, particularly Singapore.

That could ripple across the AI investments propping up the US economy -- with Nvidia backing major labs including Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, which is expected to begin trading on Wall Street on Thursday.

Tech firms dragged Asian stock markets down again Tuesday as the fallout from the Nvidia crisis rattles trading floors, with the new US moves on chip controls adding to uncertainty.

Also Read: Nvidia Board Warned of ‘Irreplaceable’ Talent Loss in Employee Letter

On Tuesday, Singapore said it was engaging with affected companies and talking to US authorities to ascertain the scope and implementation of the new measures.

The city-state is also "exploring how to facilitate trusted access (to AI chips) for Singapore companies", a government statement said.

Indonesia said it was reviewing the measure "and seeking industry input on its potential impact on operations and investment, including in the data centre sector".