Nvidia has formed a new board-level committee to oversee its national security policies, export controls and global trade risks, amid increased scrutiny over the chipmaker's operations following reports of former CEO Jensen Huang's alleged links to a suspected Chinese spy. The committee will monitor Nvidia's national security and global trade compliance programmes. (AFP)

The company announced the formation of the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee on Tuesday. The panel will be chaired by board director Suzanne Nora Johnson, with directors Stephen Neal and John Dabiri serving as members.

The committee will monitor Nvidia's national security and global trade compliance programmes. It will also work with independent experts in law, national security and international trade to strengthen oversight, Reuters reported.

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Nvidia's existing National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report directly to the committee. They will also report to interim CEO Colette Kress for day-to-day operations. The committee will meet at least once every quarter and hold separate discussions with company management.

The announcement comes less than a week after co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO following reports of extramarital relationships, including one involving a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of having links to Chinese intelligence. The allegations raised concerns about possible national security risks and the company's oversight of sensitive technology exports.

After Huang's exit, chief financial officer Colette Kress took over as interim CEO. The board also named Harvey C Jones as its first-ever chairman.

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Why Nvidia formed a new security committee The announcement comes amid growing scrutiny of Nvidia's internal security measures and its business dealings involving advanced AI chips, particularly those linked to China.

The controversy intensified after reports emerged about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a businesswoman and former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed International. US intelligence agencies reportedly suspect her of working for Chinese intelligence and passing information to Beijing.

The relationship raised questions about whether a foreign intelligence operation could have gained access to sensitive company information. It also brought attention to Megaspeed's business dealings with Nvidia.

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According to a letter from US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons, Megaspeed had purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of advanced Nvidia AI chips since June 2024. The company has also faced scrutiny over allegations that it may have helped route restricted Nvidia chips to Chinese companies in violation of US export controls.

Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe that its trade secrets or national security information were compromised. However, the company launched an internal investigation into whether Huang had been targeted as part of a foreign intelligence operation.

What happened to Jensen Huang? Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led the company for more than three decades, resigned as CEO on November 12 following reports of multiple extramarital relationships.

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On November 8, Huang apologised to Nvidia employees for being unfaithful to his wife. In an internal message, he said his actions had hurt his family and colleagues.

The apology came after reports linked him to Alice Huang. The two are not related.

Reports also emerged of another relationship involving an Nvidia executive who reportedly worked directly under Huang. Reuters subsequently reported that Huang had an intimate relationship with a second employee. Nvidia has not publicly confirmed the details of these reported relationships.