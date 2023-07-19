OceanGate CEO's friend accuses him of intentionally endangering passenger's life, calls Titan sub a 'mouse trap'

A shocking revelation has emerged in the aftermath of the fatal implosion of the Titan submarine last month. Karl Stanley, a close friend of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, compared the vessel to a "mouse trap for billionaires" and accused Rush of intentionally endangering the lives of his passengers. In an interview with "60 Minutes Australia," Stanley suggested that Rush was willing to risk everything to secure his place in history. OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush.(AP)

Stanley, a submarine operator who had accompanied Rush on a test-run of the Titan in 2019, claimed that Rush had a "death wish" and was willing to risk his life and the lives of his affluent passengers for fame. He asserted that Rush was more interested in making history than in the safety of his customers.

Fatal Flaw

When asked about the fatal flaw of the Titan, Stanley pointed to the carbon fiber tube as the mechanical part that failed. He recalled hearing loud, gunshot-like noises during his test dive with Rush in 2019, suggesting that it was the sound of the hull cracking. Stanley even sent Rush emails expressing his concerns about the integrity of the sub's hull, but his warnings were dismissed.

An animation video posted on YouTube revealed the catastrophic implosion of the Titan. The carbon fiber structure crumbled under the immense water pressure, leading to the tragic demise of the five passengers on board. The submersible was exploring the wreckage of the Titanic at a depth of approximately 5,500 feet in the North Atlantic when the implosion occurred.

Accusations of Recklessness

Stanley's interview on "60 Minutes Australia" isn't the first time Rush has faced accusations of recklessness. Patrick Lahey, president of Triton Submarines, accused Rush of predatory behavior, targeting wealthy clients even if they understood the risks involved. Jay Bloom, who had initially considered booking a seat on the Titan but changed his mind due to safety concerns, claimed that Rush was more interested in financing his scientific observations than building a tourism business to the Titanic.

OceanGate's Response

In the wake of the incident and mounting reports of shoddy construction, OceanGate's website has been taken down, and the company has erased its digital presence. The public awaits a response from OceanGate regarding these serious allegations.

Also read | OceanGate tragedy was combination of cost-cutting and risky design. Experts list out reasons behind Titan sub implosion

The tragic events surrounding the Titan submarine have raised significant concerns about safety and accountability in the deep-sea exploration industry. The investigation into the incident continues, shedding light on the actions and motivations of those involved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON