e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police

Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police

Officer Brian Sicknick was “responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the US Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” Capitol Police said in a statement.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 10:57 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Agence France-Presse
US Capitol Police officers push back demonstrators who were trying to break into the Capitol
US Capitol Police officers push back demonstrators who were trying to break into the Capitol(AP)
         

A US Capitol Police officer has died of injuries sustained during clashes with a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters who overran a session of Congress, police said late Thursday.

Officer Brian Sicknick was “responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the US Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” Capitol Police said in a statement.

“He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries” on Thursday night, it said.

tags
top news
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police
Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police
Opposition in Kerala boycotts Governor’s address, stages protest outside Assembly
Opposition in Kerala boycotts Governor’s address, stages protest outside Assembly
Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted
Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted
2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know
2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know
3rd Test live: Openers bring up 50, look solid in approach
3rd Test live: Openers bring up 50, look solid in approach
India to chair 3 important committees of UNSC: All you need to know about them
India to chair 3 important committees of UNSC: All you need to know about them
Watch: Tourists stranded in Srinagar due to snowfall, get free accommodation
Watch: Tourists stranded in Srinagar due to snowfall, get free accommodation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In