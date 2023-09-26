Ohio woman, 23, charged after attacking mom with iron skillet, stabbing her to death for finding out her secret

An Ohio woman, 23, attacked her mother with an iron frying pan, and then stabbed her to death after the mom found out that she had been kicked out of college. Brenda Powell, 50, a healthcare worker, was stabbed over a dozen times by her daughter, Sydney Powell of Akron in March 2020. According to the S​ummit County Prosecutor’s Office, Sydney has been found guilty of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Brenda Powell, (R) a healthcare worker, was stabbed over a dozen times by her daughter Sydney Powell (L) in March 2020 (Summit County Sheriff's Office, Akron Children Hospital)

According to the Akron Beacon, Sydney, an ex-student of Mount Union University, was seen weeping in the Summit County Common Pleas courtroom after being found guilty by the jury last week. Sydney allegedly attacked her mom because she did not want her secret to be revealed.

“In March of 2020, Powell struck Brenda Powell in the head with an iron skillet, then stabbed her nearly 30 times in the neck,” the S​ummit County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release. On March 3 that year, Brenda was discovered by cops inside her Scudder Drive home with severe injuries. Both Brenda and Sydney, who was 19 at the time, were taken to the hospital. The mother eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Did Sydney Powell suffer from mental health issues?

Brenda was reportedly a child life specialist at Akron Children’s Hospital. Sydney attacked her while she was on the phone with officials from Sydney’s school.

The defence claimed during the trial that Sydney battled schizophrenia, and thus must not be held accountable for the murder. James Reardon, one of three defence experts who diagnosed Sydney, argued she suffered a psychotic break at the time she killed Brenda. It was pointed out that Sydney considered her mom her best friend.

However, Sylvia O’Bradovich, a psychologist hired by prosecutors, dismissed the diagnosis. She claimed that at the time of the murder, Sydney did not meet the legal definition of insanity. However, she did acknowledge that Sydney suffers from mental health issues like borderline personality traits, malingering and an anxiety disorder, the Beacon Journal reported.

Describing the incident, Assistant Prosecutor Brian Stano said, according to New York Post, “Sydney stopped attacking with the pan, presumably went to the kitchen with a knife. She had to switch weapons and keep attacking her.”

“Just the knife just in the neck multiple times? That is purposeful. That is trying to end someone,” Brian said.

Brenda’s husband and Sydney’s father, Steven Powell, as well as Sydney’s maternal grandmother Betsy Brown, requested that prosecutors reach a resolution without a trial, but the prosecution wanted a jury to decide.

Sydney, whose sentencing is scheduled for September 28, could receive a maximum of life in prison with possible parole after 15 years, as well as additional time for the conviction related to tampering of evidence.