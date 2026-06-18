...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Oil prices ease further as US, Iran sign peace deal

Oil prices fell in early trading, post US and Iran interim agreement that would end the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and waive US sanctions on Tehran's oil.

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 09:23 am IST
Reuters |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Oil prices fell in early trading on Thursday after the U.S. and Iran signed an interim agreement that would end the Iran war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and waive U.S. sanctions on Tehran's oil, resolving the largest energy supply disruption in history.

Brent crude futures were down 89 cents, or 1.12%, at $78.66 a barrel as of 0005 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell 98 cents, or 1.28%, to $75.81 a barrel. (Representative)(Getty Images via AFP)

Brent crude futures were down 89 cents, or 1.12%, at $78.66 a barrel as of 0005 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell 98 cents, or 1.28%, to $75.81 a barrel.

The benchmarks resumed their decline, reversing gains made on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he could resume his bombing campaign if Iran's leaders "don't behave".

Follow| US Iran Deal LIVE Updates: After signing peace deal, Trump says Iran would've ‘100%’ used nuclear weapons

"The sell-off extended as energy markets continued to aggressively price in a faster-than-expected return of Iranian barrels following the recent U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also increasingly weighing whether it will need to raise interest rates later this year to rein in inflation, which could slow economic growth and suppress oil demand.

Nine of 19 Fed policymakers now think a rate hike will be needed, Wednesday projections showed, a departure from three months ago when none of them held that view.

 
us iran war oil prices strait of hormuz
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, GT Summit 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, GT Summit 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Oil prices ease further as US, Iran sign peace deal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.