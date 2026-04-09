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Oil rises above $97 after 13% drop, biggest since 2020, as Strait of Hormuz disruption persists

Oil rebounded after its biggest one-day drop since April 2020, as the Strait of Hormuz remained largely blocked.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 10:10 am IST
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Oil rebounded after its biggest one-day drop since April 2020, as the Strait of Hormuz remained largely blocked and Israeli attacks on Lebanon threatened to derail the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East.

Crude oil prices have been on the rise of late and the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further fuelled concerns of supply disruption leading to further spike in prices.(Reuters)

Brent rose above $97 a barrel after slumping 13% on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $98. Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported that passage of oil tankers through the strait was halted after Israeli strikes, although US Vice President JD Vance countered that assertion, saying “we are seeing signs that the straits are starting to reopen.”

The near-halt of traffic through the waterway — through which about a fifth of the world’s crude and liquefied natural gas flowed before the US and Israel first struck Iran at the end of February — has caused the biggest-ever oil market disruption. Vance will lead a US delegation to Islamabad for direct talks with Iran on Saturday morning local time.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said in a statement posted on X that three clauses of the ceasefire proposal have been violated so far.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic’s Ports and Maritime Organization announced two designated safe routes for vessels entering and exiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to state-run Nour News. The passageways were established to avoid anti-ship mines, according to the report.

Even once Hormuz transit picks up, the return of energy supplies won’t be instant. Output has been reduced at oil and gas fields, while refineries have curtailed production or shut down. Some of those will take weeks — or possibly longer — to return to normal.

“We’re still far from over in Iran,” said Carl Larry, an oil and gas analyst at Enverus. “Every day remains an adventure, but $90 looks like a solid floor until we see fiction become fact.”

 
strait of hormuz
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Oil rises above $97 after 13% drop, biggest since 2020, as Strait of Hormuz disruption persists
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