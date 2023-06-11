Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt endorses Ron DeSantis in 2024 GOP presidential race

In a move aimed at reshaping the Republican primary landscape, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt officially endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the race for the party's 2024 presidential nomination.

FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during inauguration ceremonies Jan. 9, 2023, in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Legislature on Thursday, May 25, 2023, overrode Gov. Stitt’s veto of a bill that would allow students to wear Native American regalia during high school and college graduations. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)(AP)

Stitt's endorsement comes as DeSantis seeks to position himself as a formidable contender against former President Donald Trump, who is currently the frontrunner.

During a campaign stop in Tulsa, Governor Stitt publicly announced his support for his fellow Republican governor, as reported by local media outlets.

The 50-year-old Governor, who had previously backed Trump in the 2020 election, had received endorsements from Trump during both his gubernatorial runs in 2018 and 2022.

In a statement given to Fox News, Stitt expressed his admiration for Florida Governor, referring to him as a "strong conservative and principled leader." He specifically commended DeSantis for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting his refusal to surrender states' rights and individual liberties to what he termed "groupthink."

Stitt emphasized DeSantis' unwavering determination and alignment with Oklahoma values, stating, "In this election cycle, Oklahomans will remember that DeSantis was one of the few who never backed down in the face of adversity because DeSantis operated with dogged conviction and shared our values for a limited government and free country."

The endorsement from Oklahoma Governor follows another significant show of support for DeSantis in Oklahoma. Just a day prior to Stitt's announcement, 20 Oklahoma state legislators also endorsed DeSantis ahead of his Tulsa campaign event.

Governor Stitt, known for his staunch conservative stance, made headlines last year as the first governor to sign a bill banning abortions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Similarly, DeSantis signed his own 6-week abortion ban in Florida this past April, aligning with Stitt on the issue.

Stitt has been proactive in enacting conservative legislation, including measures to prohibit males from participating in women's sports and banning all sex reassignment procedures for minors in Oklahoma. Florida has passed similar laws, further aligning the two governors on key conservative policies.

"To deliver these same results all across America and unwind the disastrous liberal mandates of the Biden administration is going to demand a candidate who can win and keep winning as a two-term president. I am confident that leader is Ron DeSantis," Stitt proclaimed.