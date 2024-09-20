Old pal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle says they are ‘pretty ordinary ­couple’ who are in…

Bryony Gordon, a close friend of Prince Harry and a fellow mental health advocate has described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as an “ordinary couple” living in an “extraordinary” situation. Is Prince Harry and Meghan really living an very ordinary life?(AP)

“I was reminded of the fact that they are a pretty ­ordinary ­couple existing in an absolutely ­extraordinary situation,” she said.

Gordon, who has known Prince Harry for nearly a decade, spoke to the Daily Mail in celebration of his 40th birthday. “When I left, packed off by the happy couple with a jar of their homemade jam (which I then left in the back of a taxi in a ­jet-lagged stupor; somewhere in Los ­Angeles, a cab driver has one of the earliest batches of ­American Riviera Orchard’s ­produce),” she shared, while narrating her view on the royal couple.

Gordon noted that when people inquire about Prince Harry and Meghan, they are often “disappointed” by the reality of the couple’s day-to-day lives.

“There are no airs or graces with them,” she explained. “No desire to do anything other than protect their children from an increasingly digital world that likes nothing more than seeing the worst in people.”

Gordon noted that high-profile figures like Harry and Meghan, who, despite their fame, are just trying to do their best. “A world that forgets that no matter how high profile a person is, they’re just doing their best, like everyone else,” she said, and added, “This is not what people want to hear, but it is what I’ve found, time and time again.”

Prince Harry to attend WellChild Awards in London

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is preparing for a return to the UK at the end of September to attend the WellChild Awards in London. He will make the visit without Meghan Markle, per The Times. The Duke is expected to attend the event alone, in his capacity as a patron of the charity, which provides support for seriously ill children and young people in the UK.

“I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs,” he said in a statement.