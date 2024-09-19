King Charles III reportedly called Prince Harry on Duke's 40th birthday to…

King Charles III reportedly made an effort to reach out to Prince Harry on his 40th birthday. Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl has shared that sources close to the monarch “insist” that Charles called Harry, aiming to keep their relationship to be “back on track.” Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding(AP)

Nicholl cited a royal insider who told Vanity Fair, “It was always the king’s intention to publicly acknowledge his son’s 40th, and I am sure that the king will have spoken to Harry on his birthday.”

While King Charles has had a packed schedule—spending much of August and part of September in Scotland, followed by planned trips to Australia and Somalia in October—he is said to have hopes of mending relations with his youngest son.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Jill Biden set to join forces ahead of US election, here's where

Despite these efforts, tension remains between Harry and his older and “difficult” brother, Prince William. The royal insider noted, “It’s going to take more than Harry turning 40 to soften the rift between the two of them.”

King Charles finds Prince Harry's antics ‘exhausting’ after public feuds

King Charles reportedly has faced ongoing strain in his relationship with Harry, especially since the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States. Since then, Harry’s visits to the UK have done little to ease the tensions between him, his father, and his brother.

Emily Andrews, a royal expert, wrote in Woman Magazine told the Mirror UK, “After the brickbats, ‘truth bombs’ and accusations of Oprah, Netflix and Harry’s Spare, he lost his older brother, strained his relationship with various members of the royal family to breaking point and left many old friends and trusted staff behind.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share important statement on US presidential election: ‘We aim to amplify…’

“Now, even his own father is not taking his calls. I’m told that when courtiers bring the phone to the king, he waves them away in irritation.” Although the monarch does not own a personal phone, he is said to find the matter exhausting. “Those close to Harry say the king no longer even answers his letters,” Andrews added.