Prince Harry and Jill Biden set to join forces ahead of US election, here's where

Prince Harry and Jill Biden are reportedly set to join forces ahead of the upcoming US presidential election. Harry will join Jill, the Governor of New York, and the Governor of Kentucky at the Clinton Global Initiative 2024, which will start on September 23. Prince Harry and Jill Biden set to join forces ahead of US election (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File, AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Both the Duke of Sussex and Jill will be speaking at the event, GB News reported.

Harry and Meghan’s statement ahead of election

This news comes as Harry and Meghan Markle issued a new statement about the upcoming election, urging Americans to register to vote before the deadline. In a statement on the Archewell Foundation website, the Sussexes wrote, "In honor of National Voter Registration Day, The Archewell Foundation team came together for a meaningful volunteer activity to support and empower our communities. Using Vote Forward’s impactful letter-writing tool, our team wrote personalised letters encouraging unregistered voters to take a crucial step: registering to vote.”

"Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities,” they added. “At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world. By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters."

Harry and Meghan, however, refrained from publicly endorsing any candidate. In the past, Donlad Trump’s son Eric Trump notably criticised Harry and Meghan as "spoiled apples" during an interview with GB News.

Besides joining forces with Jill, Harry will be in New York City to "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives," his spokesperson confirmed. The trip will take place during the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week. The latter runs from September 22 until September 29.

A spokesperson for the Duke said that Harry, during the trip, will "participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.” "In addition, he will be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organization he co-founded with his wife Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex,” the spokesperson added.