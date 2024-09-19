Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share important statement on US presidential election: ‘We aim to amplify…’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have issued an important statement on the US presidential election, urging fans to make sure they vote. The pair used the website of their charitable organisation, The Archewell Foundation, to share the message while marking National Voter Registration Day. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share important statement on US presidential election (Photo by ANDRES CASTILLA / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP) (AFP)

‘We aim to amplify the message that every voice matters’

"Voting is not just a right; it's a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities. At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one's political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement shared on the Archewell website.

"By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters,” they added. "We invite you to join us in this important effort. To volunteer your time and write letters to potential voters, sign up at Vote Forward's website.”

Harry and Meghan urged people to “register to vote today by visiting Vote.gov." "Together, let's make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in shaping America’s future,” they wrote.

Harry and Meghan did not publicly endorse Kamala Harris or Donald Trump in their statement. Members of the royal family generally do not engage in political discussions. However, this is not the first time Harry and Meghan have made statements on politics.

Back in September 2020, during the last US presidential election between Trump and Joe Biden, the Duke and Duchess appeared in a video message and urged people to "vote against hate speech.” However, they did not name any of the candidates.

Recently, a former Republican Congressman has urged the Sussexes not to take sides in the “polarised” race for the White House. Charlie Dent, who served in the House of Representatives from 2005 to 2018, also went on to claim that celebrities’ endorsements ahead of the November election carry less weight than people believe.