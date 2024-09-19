Prince Harry shared sweet moment with niece Princess Charlotte during heartbreaking goodbye in UK

Prince Harry, who once shared a beautiful bond with his estranged brother Prince William's spouse Kate Middleton and their three kids, moved to the United States to start a new life with Meghan Markle after stepping down from royal duties. Prince Harry shared a heart-touching moment with his niece, Princess Charlotte, when all the members of the royal family attended Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey in September 2022.

The Duke shared a heart-touching moment with his niece, Princess Charlotte, when all the members of the royal family attended Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey in September 2022. They all came together to say a final goodbye to the Queen in an emotional committal service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Queen's cherished great-grandchildren, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who is second in line for the throne, were among the youngest mourners at both the events. They arrived at the chapel with Kate and Queen Camilla to pay tribute to the UK's longest-reigning monarch, while King Charles and his son Prince William followed the late monarch's coffin.

Charlotte, the only daughter of Kate and William, was caught on camera fixing her cap before looking at Harry's face, The Mirror reported.

The princess received a quick smile from Harry when he looked up and met her gaze. Prince Harry hasn't spent much time with William and his family since he resigned from his position as a working royal and relocated to California.

Another Charlotte moment

In another moment, Charlotte was seen whispering to her elder brother.

She seemed to advise George, “You need to bow,” as the Queen's coffin passed by.

George heeded his sister's instruction, as he was seen bending his head to pay homage to the Queen as her coffin moved away.

The Queen's death certificate states that she died “peacefully” in Scotland's Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022, at 3:10 p.m. local time. The reason of her demise was “old age.”

In a statement, Buckingham Palace stated that the Queen's death was announced after she was placed under “medical supervision” because her doctors were concerned about her health.