Prince William wishing Prince Harry was just a ‘company thing’, he has ‘no interest’ in reconciling

Prince William reportedly has “no interest” in rekindling his relationship with Prince Harry, despite the Wales’ X post wishing Harry a happy birthday, per The Daily Beast. “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!” the post wishing Harry read. Prince William's birthday message to Prince Harry was more about aligning with King Charles than personal outreach.(AP)

The outlet report claimed that the birthday message was sent primarily to align with King Charles III, who issued a birthday greeting to Prince Harry as a matter of “routine.”

Is William and Kate wishing Harry just a ‘company thing’?

The source noted that William and Kate Middleton's post was more about maintaining unity with the king.

ALSO READ| Royal family praised for ‘taking the higher ground’ in wishing Prince Harry on 40th birthday

“The honest truth is that William has no interest right now in reaching out to Harry and Meghan. He regards what Harry said in his book (i.e. his memoir, Spare) as unforgivable and, understandably given Catherine’s cancer diagnosis, just wants to focus on his wife and family first and his job second,” the source told The Daily Beast.

While the palace has not confirmed whether King Charles personally contacted Harry on his birthday, it is understood that William and Kate did not reach out directly. Instead, the message was more of “a company thing,” with an insider stating, “It was just a company thing. Happy birthday blah blah blah.”

The Waleses' post was aligned with an earlier message from King Charles, which included a photo of Harry and the caption, “Wishing the Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!” However, a source from Kensington Palace pointed out that William and Kate’s message had not been personally initialled “W & C,” meaning it did not come from them directly.

Another insider explained, “It makes sense for Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace to align themselves on a little bit of essentially routine messaging around Harry. It shows William is willing to respect his father’s seniority and do what is asked of him.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry-Royal Family rift temporarily laid to rest with first public birthday message in 2 years

Relations between Harry and his father have also been strained more

Sources close to Harry told The Daily Beast that King Charles stopped taking his son's calls over the summer, partly due to Harry’s ongoing legal battle with the British government over his security detail. Charles is not “receiving Harry's calls” out of concern that his son would pressure him to intervene in the matter, which the king has declined to do.