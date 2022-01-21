Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Omicron-driven Covid cases dip in US, some areas may still see rise: CDC
Omicron-driven Covid cases dip in US, some areas may still see rise: CDC

Daily Covid hospitalizations were down about 1% on average in the past seven days, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters in a briefing.
Queue at a testing site to receive a free Covid-19 PCR test in Farragut Square in Washington, DC.(AFP)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 11:57 PM IST
Reuters | , Washington

The average daily US Covid-19 cases from the Omicron variant fell about 5% in the past week, but some areas of the country may still see a spike in infections, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director said on Friday.

Daily Covid hospitalizations were down about 1% on average in the past seven days, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters in a briefing.

