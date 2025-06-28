On camera: 18 family members swept away in Swat River in Pakistan; 12 bodies found

At least 18 members of a family, part of a tourist group, drowned on Friday after flash floods swept through the Swat River in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to rescue officials quoted by news agency PTI. The victims, all part of a tourist group, were swept away after getting caught in the fast-rising waters triggered by heavy rainfall upstream.(X)

A video circulating online appears to show the family struggling against the powerful river currents, attempting to protect one another as some are swept away. However, Hindustan Times has not independently verified the authenticity of the footage.

According to PTI, 12 bodies have been recovered so far near the GE Qurban Hotel on the Swat Bypass, where the flash floods caused significant devastation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province launches rescue operation

In the wake of the flash flood tragedy in Swat, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government launched a large-scale rescue operation, deploying 120 personnel across eight locations in the region.

According to officials, six bodies were found near the GE Qurban Hotel on the Swat Bypass, three at Angro Dheri, and three more near the Relax Hotel along the same route.

Bilal Faizi, spokesperson for Rescue 1122, said that around 80 people were trapped at different points along the river, of whom 63 have been safely rescued. Authorities have since ordered the closure of all hotels, restaurants, and commercial activities near the river as a precaution.

The provincial government stressed that a ban on river-related recreational activities remains in effect during the monsoon season. In an effort to prevent further accidents, officials launched awareness campaigns across media platforms, advising tourists and locals to stay away from rivers and adhere to safety measures.

Following the incident, three administrative officers were suspended. The flash floods also caused property damage across the region, affecting 56 houses – six of which were completely destroyed, according to the disaster management authority.

The national meteorological department has warned of continued heavy rainfall and the threat of flash flooding through at least Tuesday.

Last month, powerful storms claimed at least 32 lives across Pakistan. The country has endured several extreme weather events this year, including damaging hailstorms. With a population of over 240 million, Pakistan remains one of the most climate-vulnerable nations, facing increasingly severe weather patterns linked to global climate change.

(With inputs from PTI, AFP)