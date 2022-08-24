On camera: UK teenagers storm McDonald's outlet, steal burgers & soft drinks

Dozens of young people, most of whom were reportedly teenagers, recently swarmed a McDonald's restaurant in the United Kingdom and took away burgers and beverages from the store as horrified staff looked on.

According to a report by BBC, a group of about 50 teens aged between 14 and 16, stormed a McDonald's store in Clumber Street, Nottingham, around 9pm local time on Sunday evening. Around 20 of them even abused and threatened the staff, the report said, adding till now there have been no arrests, but a police investigation is underway.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police was quoted as saying, "We are treating this incident very seriously. This is a commercial burglary as the group forced their way behind the counter of a business and stole food and soft drinks.

"It is completely unacceptable. No arrests have been made yet, but we will be working with the Clumber Street McDonald's and carrying out CCTV inquiries to find those responsible," the spokesperson added.

The appalling footage shows a gang of youths ransacking a McDonald?s in UK?s Nottingham, jumping over the counter, stealing food and drink. pic.twitter.com/o0jUHZ4MMy — Press TV (@PressTV) August 24, 2022

Footage of the burglary that surfaced on social media, shows teenagers storming inside a McDonald's outlet with the group clad in tracksuit bottoms, hats, and caps. Seven of them allegedly jumped over the counter and started stealing food as it was being prepared in the kitchen, while some even filmed the act on their phones.

McDonald's said incidents of this nature have "no place in our restaurants". “We’re aware of an incident that took place at our Clumber Street restaurant on Sunday night. We were shocked and appalled by the incident which has absolutely no place in our restaurants. The incident was reported to the police who attended the restaurant. We will continue to support the police with any further investigations,” McDonald's spokesperson was quoted as saying by a BBC report.