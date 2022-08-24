What will Rishi Sunak do if he loses UK PM race to Liz Truss? He will...
Some UK newspapers had suggested Rishi Sunak potential health secretary under Liz Truss, who reacting to the reports indicated that he would not serve under Truss if she wins.
UK leadership contender Rishi Sunak indicated that if he lost the election race to Conservative rival Lizz Truss, he would not serve in her government if she becomes the prime minister next month.
“One thing I have reflected on quite a bit being in government, in cabinet the last few years -- you really need to agree with the big things,” the former chancellor, who is expected to lose the Tory party leadership contest, told BBC Radio 2 on Monday. “Because it’s tough, as I found out, when you don’t and I wouldn’t want to end up in a situation like that again.”
Sunak, whose shock resignation last month ultimately led to Boris Johnson’s downfall as premier, and Truss are at odds with each other over their plans on the economy. Sunak has been suggested in UK newspapers as a potential health secretary under Truss.
“I am not focused on all of that, and I doubt Liz is,” he said when asked about the reports. “I am not thinking about jobs for me or anyone else.”
Rishi Sunak pitches values like patriotism family at Birmingham husting
During the 10th round of hustings in Birmingham on Tuesday, Sunak pitched values like patriotism, family, hard work and service to build a better Britain. "We need to do three things. First, we need to build trust. We need to rebuild our economy and then reunite our country," he said.
Speaking to the Tory members on the economy, the former British chancellor said that he will reform the publicly funded healthcare system in England to prevent constantly throwing more money.
Rishi Sunak, who claims to have chosen an honest way, said, "I have not chosen to say what people want to hear but I have said things that I believe the country needs to hear."
A survey of members of the governing Conservative Party showed that Truss is ahead of Rishi Sunak in the race to replace Boris Johnson as the UK PM. The result of the vote to decide who will become the next British Prime Minister is due on September 5.
