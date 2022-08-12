Rishi Sunak faces losing battle in race to be UK PM, Liz Truss likely to win
Amid the race for the Conservative party leadership, British Prime Minister hopeful Rishi Sunak has vowed to support the most vulnerable people of the UK amid the rising energy crisis in the country.
"People need reassurance now about what we will do and I make no apology for concentrating on what matters most. Because whatever the 'boosterish' talk of others, you can't heat your home with hope," he wrote in an opinion piece for the British daily The Times.
As the campaign to be the next prime minister continues, Sunak said that he totally focused on tackling household challenges like inflation that his country faces today. However, several analysts and successive surveys point out that the most pressing challenge that Sunak faces is the way to 10 Downing Street.
The Conservative party leadership results are just a few weeks away but it looks like Liz Truss's victory over Rishi Sunak is imminent. The result of the vote to decide who will replace Boris Johnson as the next British Prime Minister is due on September 5.
Last week's poll showed how a significant number of Conservative party members who were polled back Liz Truss against Rishi Sunak. A survey of members of the governing Conservative Party showed that Truss is firmly ahead of rival Sunak in the race to replace Boris Johnson as the UK PM.
"YouGov gives her a 34 point lead which extends, on a forced choice, to a 38 point lead (69 per cent to 31 per cent). Divide our 16 points of don't know and others evenly between the candidates and, lo, Truss has a 32 point lead (66 per cent to 34 per cent)," the survey said.
Not only this, independent surveys and polls have shown Truss consistently scoring ahead of Rishi Sunak. As the final date of the results is approaching, the UK Foreign Secretary is even stretching her lead.
"Those interested in polling and the recent past will note that we originally found Truss ahead of Sunak by 17 points (July 12) and that the gap then closed to seven points (July 17). YouGov had Truss ahead of Sunak by 24 points (July 13) with the gap then closing to 18 points (July 20) - on an unforced choice in both cases," ConservativeHome survey said.
Sunak needs a massive game-changer to turn this contest round if new ConservativeHome findings and YouGov's are right.
-
Salman Rushdie had multiple stab wounds, says doctor who helped him
Salman Rushdie suffered multiple stab wounds, including one to the right side of his neck, and was lying in a pool of blood under his body after he was attacked at an event here on Friday, according to a doctor who helped the Mumbai-born controversial author following the brutal assault. Rushdie was attacked and stabbed in the neck on Friday while onstage in Chautauqua in Western New York, New York Police said.
-
Montenegro mass shooting leaves 12 dead, 6 injured
Twelve people including a gunman were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, according to local media reports, while another six were injured. Police at the scene in the western Montenegrin city of Cetinje declined to comment on the incident. The media reports said a man from Cetinje had opened fire at random in his neighbourhood after a family dispute, killing 11 people and injuring six others.
-
Terrible day for authors everywhere, say Salman Rushdie’s peers after NY attack
Moments after the 75-year-old Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie was attacked on a stage in New York, several celebrated authors took to Twitter to express their concern. Stephen King, the author of several horror books, including 'It' and 'The Shining', took to Twitter and wrote 'I hope Salman Rushdie is okay.' The US senator of New York Chuck Schumer called the incident a 'shocking and appalling attack on freedom of speech and thought.'
-
Salman Rushdie is alive and airlifted to safety, says New York governor
British author Salman Rushdie, who was attacked and stabbed in the neck at a literary event on Friday in western New York state, is alive and has been airlifted to safety, said New York's governor Kathy Hochul. Rushdie, whose writings made him the target of Iranian death threats, was taken by helicopter to a local hospital. Social media footage showed people rushing to Rushdie's aid and administrating emergency medical care.
-
Author Salman Rushdie attacked at New York event: Top points to know
Mumbai-born author Salman Rushdie was attacked on a stage on Friday, minutes before he was set to give a lecture during an event in New York, United States. According to the latest information being shared by multiple news agencies, a man stormed the stage as the Mumbai-born author was being introduced by the anchor of the event. He then allegedly "punched and stabbed" Rushdie. His identity has not yet been released.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics