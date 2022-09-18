Home / World News / On Nancy Pelosi's remarks in Armenia, Azerbaijan's response: ‘Unfair’

world news
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 06:52 PM IST

Armenia- Azerbaijan Conflict: "The unsubstantiated and unfair accusations leveled by Pelosi against Azerbaijan are unacceptable," the Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said.

Armenia- Azerbaijan Conflict: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a press conference in the Parliament in Yerevan.(AFP)
Reuters |

Azerbaijan on Sunday scolded US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for saying that Baku had started a border conflict with Armenia, saying the "unsubstantiated and unfair" remarks were a serious blow to peace efforts.

"The unsubstantiated and unfair accusations leveled by Pelosi against Azerbaijan are unacceptable," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "Pelosi is known as a pro-Armenian politician."

"This is a serious blow to the efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the foreign ministry said.

Sunday, September 18, 2022
