On Russia-Ukraine war, UK foreign secy Elizabeth Truss says India need not be told what to do
- Speaking at an event, jointly addressed by external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Truss said "We are living in a more insecure world, precisely because we have (Vladimir) Putin's appalling invasion of Ukraine."
Strengthening ties with India is more important than ever before given the current global situation in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Britain's foreign secretary Elizabeth Truss said on Thursday.
Speaking at an event, jointly addressed by external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Truss said, "We are living in a more insecure world, precisely because we have (Vladimir) Putin's appalling invasion of Ukraine."
The "Ukraine crisis highlights the need for like-minded nations to work together," she said, adding, "Implications of the Ukraine crisis are far-reaching. We are seeing global food security threatened, global energy security threatened."
During the conversation, she was also asked to comment on India buying Russian oil at a very steep discount, at a time when the West is seeking to isolate Moscow. Truss said, "India is a sovereign nation, I am not gonna tell India what to do."
Jaishankar said, "When oil prices go up, it's natural for countries to look for good deals for their people." He further spoke about how Europe has been buying oil and gas from Russia despite the crisis. "Europe bought 15 per cent more oil and gas from Russia than it did a month before. Most of the major buyers of oil and gas from Russia are in Europe," said Jaishankar.
"We get the bulk of our energy supplies from the Middle East, about 7.5%-8% from the US, maybe less than a per cent from Russia," he said.
Russia sent its troops to its pro-West neighbour on February 24 and has been carrying out an aggressive offensive in and around its key cities since then.
Putin has said that he is seeking to "denazify" Ukraine which has been influenced by the Western nations, creating a security threat to Russian territory.
While in an attempt to de-escalate the crisis, Ukraine has dropped its aspirations to join NATO, something Russia has been seeking for a long time. However, despite multiple rounds of talks in the more than six weeks of the invasion, fighting has been raging in Ukraine and the Russian troops are inching toward the capital city of Kyiv.
A close partner of Russia for decades, India has maintained a neutral stand so far and refrainsed from condemning the invasion on a public platform. India also abstained from UN resolutions censuring Russia and continues to buy Russian oil and other goods, despite pressure from the west.
-
On foreign power against him, Imran Khan names US in TV address | Top quotes
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he would not resign ahead of the trust vote in the National Assembly on Sunday, stating that he had never accepted defeat in life and was known for playing till the last ball in cricket. The beleaguered cricketer-turned-politician addressed the nation hours after a session on the no-confidence motion was adjourned till Sunday. Here are some of the top points he spoke about during the televised address.
-
Independent foreign policy doesn't mean being anti-India, says Pak PM Imran Khan
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan during his address to the nation on Thursday said an independent foreign policy doesn't mean being anti-India. “When India revoked the special status of Kashmir, I opposed them on all platforms. But I tried my level best to maintain friendly relations with India,” Khan said. Imran's remarks comes more than ten days after the Pakistan prime minister had hailed India's foreign policy at his rally in Islamabad's Parade Ground.
-
Pakistan to issue strong demarche to unnamed 'country' over 'threat letter'
Pakistan's top security body on Thursday decided to issue a strong demarche to a country, that it did not name, over a “threatening letter” -- purportedly showing evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust Imran Khan government -- and expressed concern at the undiplomatic communication and "interference" in its internal affairs. The NSC decided that the protest should be launched with that country.
-
Ukraine war: Shelling continues near Kyiv despite Russia’s scale-back talks
The Russian military continued to shell areas on the outskirts of Kyiv, the capital city of war-torn Ukraine, on Thursday, despite Moscow promising to scale back its forces in de-escalation talks two days ago. Regional governor Oleksandr Palviuk said on social media that Russian forces continued shelling Irpin and Makariv. Battles were also underway around Hostomel between forces of the two nations, Pavliuk said.
-
Imran says won't resign as Pak PM before no-trust vote, never accepted defeat
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan addressed the nation, stating he came to politics to serve the people. The Pakistan Assembly has been adjourned till Sunday at 11 am when it is supposed to vote on the no-confidence motion. Imran Khan's ruling PTI alliance has been reduced to a minority, having just 164 members in the 342-member assembly. The opposition has a strength of 177 against the required majority mark of 172.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics