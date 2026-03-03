On video: Israeli fighter pilot dodges Iranian interceptor missile during operation over Islamic Republic

In the clip shared on Monday evening, the pilot can be heard alerting others to "another launch". Moments later, he says he is "climbing over the skies" in an attempt to avoid being struck.

Israel on Monday released a video showing an Israeli Air Force fighter jet pilot narrowly avoiding an interceptor missile fired from Iran. The footage captures the moment the missile is launched towards the aircraft during operations over Iranian territory.

Thousands of flights over Iran skies Israel Air Force has stepped up its operation over Iranian skies. Around 1,000 combat sorties have been carried out over Iran so far, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Also read| 100+ killed in Iran school strike, attack on US embassy in Riyadh triggers more tensions: 10 points

100+ killed in Iran school strike Over 700 people, including more than 100 killed after strikes hit a school in the southern town of Minab, have died in Iran from the Israel-US strikes, according to Iranian Red Crescent.

Iranian authorities blamed the country’s enemies for the attack. However, neither the United States nor Israel has confirmed carrying out any such strike. Israel said it was not aware of a US or Israeli attack on a school in Iran, while Washington said it was looking into the reports.

Iran has vowed to avenge the death of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by Israeli strikes during the joint US-Israel military operation last week. After confirming Khamenei's death on Sunday, Iran carried out retaliatory strikes across the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, escalating West Asia tensions further.

As the conflict pushes the region closer to a full-scale war, Iran has warned the US and Israel, while US President Donald Trump has stated that the bombing of Iran is expected to continue for at least another “four to five weeks”.

Netanyahu on war Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the US and Israel’s war against Iran may take some time but will not stretch on for years. Speaking on Fox News’ Hannity, Netanyahu said the conflict could be quick and decisive, but added that it is not going to be an endless war. He described the military campaign as a potential opportunity to reshape the Middle East and said he sees a possible path toward lasting peace in the region, including between Israel and Saudi Arabia.