One dead, 10 injured in a ‘violent incident’ at Finnish vocational college: Police

“Officers used firearms during the situation. Police have detained one perpetrator. The injured have been evacuated,” East Finland police said in a statement.

Helsinki
Emergency services attend the scene of a violent incident at the Hermanni shopping centre in Kuopio, Finland. Finnish police say that a man with a knife has killed one person and wounded at least three others at a shopping center in central Finland. (Photo: AP)
         

One person died and 10 people were injured in a “violent incident” at a vocational college in the eastern Finnish town of Kuopio, with the suspected attacker among the injured, police said on Tuesday.

“Officers used firearms during the situation. Police have detained one perpetrator. The injured have been evacuated,” East Finland police said in a statement, while media reports said the assailant was armed with a sword.

