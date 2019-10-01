One dead, 10 injured in a ‘violent incident’ at Finnish vocational college: Police

world

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:20 IST

One person died and 10 people were injured in a “violent incident” at a vocational college in the eastern Finnish town of Kuopio, with the suspected attacker among the injured, police said on Tuesday.

“Officers used firearms during the situation. Police have detained one perpetrator. The injured have been evacuated,” East Finland police said in a statement, while media reports said the assailant was armed with a sword.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 17:16 IST