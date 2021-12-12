Home / World News / 'One of the gates of terrorism': Saudi Arabia bans Tablighi Jamaat
The country's Minister of Islamic Affairs made an announcement on social media directing the mosques to warn people against associating with them during the Friday sermon.
The Saudi government also asked mosques to inform people about the danger that Tablighi Jamaat poses to society.(HT file photo)
Updated on Dec 12, 2021 11:22 AM IST
ANI | , Riyadh

Saudi Arabia has banned the Tablighi Jamaat, terming it a "danger to society" and "one of the gates of terrorism".

"His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh directed the mosques' preachers and the mosques that held Friday prayer temporary to allocate the next Friday sermon 5/6/1443 H to warn against (the Tablighi and Da'wah group) which is called (Al Ahbab)," tweeted Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

The Saudi government also asked mosques to inform people about the danger that Tablighi Jamaat poses to society.

Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Al-Sheikh also directed that the should include a declaration of the "misguidance, deviation and danger of this group" and note that it is one of the "gates of terrorism, even if they claim otherwise."

In addition, it should mention their "most prominent mistakes", that they are a "danger to society" and issue a statement that "affiliation with partisan groups, including (the Tablighi and Da'wah Group) is prohibited in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Tablighi Jamaat, a transnational Sunni Islamic missionary movement that focuses on exhorting Muslims and encouraging fellow members to follow the pure form of Sunni Islam. 

