Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / One student dead, three injured after Brazil's Sao Paulo school shooting

One student dead, three injured after Brazil's Sao Paulo school shooting

Reuters |
Oct 23, 2023 07:16 PM IST

Brazil School Shooting: The attack took place in Sapopemba, a neighborhood on the eastern side of Sao Paulo and the perpetrator has been arrested.

One student died and three others were wounded on Monday after a shooting at a school in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, the local government said in a statement.

Brazil School Shooting: According to the government, three students were shot and one of them - a girl - died.(Representational)

The attack took place in Sapopemba, a neighborhood on the eastern side of Sao Paulo and the perpetrator has been arrested, the government said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"The Sao Paulo government deeply regrets and sympathizes with the families of the victims of the attack that took place on Monday morning at Sapopemba State School," a statement from the local government said.

Read more: At least 15 dead, over 100 injured in Bangladesh train collision

According to the government, three students were shot and one of them - a girl - died, while the other two were hospitalized. A fourth student was injured while trying to flee the attack.

"At this time, the priority is to assist the victims and provide psychological support to the students, education professionals and their families," it said.

In March, a student with a knife killed a teacher at a school in another Sao Paulo neighborhood in an attack that injured three teachers and a student.

In April, a man with a hatchet broke into a nursery school in Blumenau, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, and killed four children and injured at least five others.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brazil
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP