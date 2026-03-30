'Only you can stop the war': Egypt president's message to Donald Trump as US-Iran war rages

With no end in sight to the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, Egypt's president on Monday has made an appeal to his American counterpart Donald Trump. US President Donald Trump with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a bilateral meeting at the World Economic Forum (WEF) (REUTERS)

Speaking at a press conference with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged Trump to help end the conflict in West Asia, adding that only he can “stop the war."

"I say to President Trump: no one will be able to stop the war in our region, in the Gulf... Please, help us to stop the war, you are capable of it," said Sisi in his joint remarks to the press in Cairo.

"I speak to you in the name of humanity and in the name of everyone who loves peace -- and you, Mr President, are among those who love peace," the Egyptian president added further.

Egypt is one of the countries helping negotiate between Washington and Tehran, along with Pakistan and Turkey. Cairo was also one of the several Muslim-majority countries whose foreign ministers took part in talks in Pakistan on Sunday.

“The consequences of wars have always been loss, destruction and damage. No one gets out happy or a winner. I hope that we all work as much as we can to stop these crises," Sisi added further.

Sisi's remarks also come shortly after US President Donald Trump warned Iran of a fresh attack on Kharg Island if a deal was not reached “shortly.”

“Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched.”, said Trump on Truth Social.

“This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year “Reign of Terror”, he added further.

The last time Sisi made a similar appeal to Donald Trump was in October 2025, just as peace talks were underway between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

(With inputs from AFP, Bloomberg)