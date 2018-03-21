Onus on Taliban to show they are ready to discuss peace with Afghan: US

The US on Tuesday said that the onus is now on the Taliban to show that they are ready to discuss peace with the elected government of Afghanistan.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with a unified Government of Afghanistan alongside him, made clear that the door is open to discuss peace with the Taliban, a State Department Spokesperson said.

“The onus is now on the Taliban to demonstrate that they are ready to discuss peace with the elected government of Afghanistan,” the spokesperson told PTI when asked about a Taliban statement a day earlier in which it welcomed and supported all genuine efforts for resolving the ongoing crisis in this war-torn country.

“We support all efforts that lead to ending the ongoing crisis in this country,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

Ghani offered the Taliban an honourable path to peace, the State Department spokesperson said.

“His offer underscored that peace is not only possible, but is a national and a religious responsibility,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile in Kabul, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph F Dunford, met with Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Minister of Defence Tariq Shah Bahrami, and various other Afghan senior government and military leaders on March 20.

“The senior leaders discussed the current security environment in Afghanistan, the progress of the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces, and the re-posturing of US forces as part of the new South Asia strategy,” Joint Staff Spokesperson Colonel Patrick S Ryder said.

The South Asia strategy demonstrates a commitment to setting the conditions for a lasting peace in Afghanistan, he said.

“Advising our Afghan partners at all levels, enabling NATO partner support, and adopting a more comprehensive regional framework help demonstrate our commitment and resolve to a secure and stable region,” Ryder said.