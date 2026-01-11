Operation Hawkeye Strike: US strikes ISIS targets in Syria after death of 3 Americans

Adding to its latest series of carrying out strikes in countries, the United States on Saturday carried out "large-scale" strikes against the Islamic State in Syria. Taking to X, US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military forces in the region, said multiple strikes "targeted ISIS throughout Syria." The post did not share further details about where they strikes took place. (CENTCOM handout)

Taking to X, US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military forces in the region, said multiple strikes "targeted ISIS throughout Syria." The post did not share further details about where they strikes took place.