Ousted Imran Khan asks for donations from overseas Pakistanis to topple 'foreign-backed' govt

Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Friday appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to donate money to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in order to topple the "foreign-backed" government of Shehbaz Sharif.

Ironically, Khan has asked overseas Pakistanis to donate to a party that is blaming America for overthrowing his government in Pakistan.

In a Twitter video, he informed the overseas Pakistanis about the namanzoor.com website which is collecting donations from them to topple the government of Shehbaz Sharif and hold new elections.

He termed the campaign "Haqiqi-Azadi" and said that the "corrupt government" was forced upon the 22 crore population of Pakistan.

Khan said that it was the right of Pakistan's citizens to decide on who would rule their country - either the PTI party or the "corrupt Sharif family" who had been jail for three years and who are fighting corruption charges.

The former Pakistan PM also lambasted the US for conspiring with Shehbaz Sharif whose government was imposed on the Pakistani people through a "foreign conspiracy."

Khan alleged that with the help of the US, a corrupt government has overtaken Pakistan and therefore he wants the country to hold fresh elections where Pakistani citizens can decide on their future.

Days before the vote on no-confidence against his government, former Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged that the resolution against him was part of a "foreign conspiracy" hatched in the US, producing an alleged "threat letter" received from the Pakistani embassy in the US as evidence.

According to the "threat letter" which was a diplomatic cable received from Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed, US's Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu had warned the Pakistani Ambassador that Imran Khan's continuation in office would have repercussions on bilateral relations. The US was said to be annoyed with Imran over his "independent foreign policy" and Moscow visit.

