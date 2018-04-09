 Ousted Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s grandson is joining politics | world news | Hindustan Times
Ousted Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s grandson is joining politics

Junaid Safdar, son of Maryam Nawaz and Captain Muhammad Safdar, is busy meeting with workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-N these days

world Updated: Apr 09, 2018 21:33 IST
Deposed Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif speaks to reporters in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Deposed Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif speaks to reporters in Islamabad, Pakistan.(AP File Photo)

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, Junaid Safdar, has decided to join politics, becoming the first third generation member of the Sharif family to actively participate in the party activities.

Junaid, son of Maryam Nawaz and Captain Muhammad Safdar, is busy meeting with workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-N these days, the News reported, citing its sources.

The pictures and posters of Junaid can be seen installed in areas surrounding the Sharif’s residence, the paper said.

Sources said that Junaid, who is in his 20s, is currently acquiring political training from Sharif who often accompanies him to political rallies too.

Sharif leads the country’s most powerful political family and the ruling PML-N party.

