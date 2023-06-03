Over 2.5 million girls deprived of education in Afghanistan: US special envoy

More than 2.5 million girls are deprived of education in Afghanistan, US Special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights Rina Amiri said, pointing towards the plight of females in the war-torn country, reported Khaam Press. Afghanistan: A Taliban fighter stands guard in Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)

The US Special envoy raised her concerns on Friday at the Human Rights Council meeting, and said that there is urgent need for girls' education in Afghanistan.

Amiri said, "Every single girl deserves to access quality education," according to Khaama Press.

Due to the Taliban's oppressive attitudes towards women and girls, secondary institutions and universities in Afghanistan that accepted female students were forced to close.

Afghan women are not allowed to work for UN agencies or international assistance groups as part of the most recent wave of restrictions, which sparked global outcry.

Since the Taliban seized control once again in August 2021, the group has consistently placed restrictions on women and girls, preventing them from participating in public life, employment, or education, Khaama Press reported.

Taliban leaders have not only disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs.

