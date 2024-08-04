Over 23 killed in Bangladesh as govt job quota agitation erupts again

The death toll following clashes in Bangladesh protesting the Hasina regime's stand on government job quotas has risen to at least 23 on Sunday, according to police and doctors, reported news agency AFP. The deaths were reported in the nation capital Dhaka, Bogra, Pabna, Rangpur, Magura, Comilla, Barisal and Feni districts. An indefinite curfew has been imposed on the country on Sunday evening by the nation's government. On Sunday morning, protesters attending a non-cooperation programme demanding the government's resignation clashed with the supporters of Hasina. (FILE)(REUTERS)

ALSO READ | Bangladesh quota protests are a metaphor for discontent

The fresh round of violence erupted a few days after 200 people were killed in the country following clashes between the police and students over demands for an end to the controversial quota system.

As per the system, 30 per cent of the government jobs were reserved for relatives of war veterans who fought in 1971 Bangladesh's War of Independence.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh mourns some 200 deaths as student protests wind down and thousands are arrested

On Sunday morning, protesters attending a non-cooperation programme demanding the government's resignation clashed with the supporters of Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League political party activists, reported news agency PTI.

An indefinite country-wide curfew has been imposed on Bangladesh by the home ministry from 6:00 pm on Sunday, with PM Sheikh Hasina labelling those engaging in “sabotage” across the country in the name of protest as ‘terrorists’. She said, "I appeal to the countrymen to suppress these terrorists with a firm hand.”

The curfew notification was signed by the senior information officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Md Sharif Mahmud Apu following a decision taken after a meeting held between Hasina and top security officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, police, RAB, BGB, and other branches, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Hundreds of students and professionals had gathered at Dhaka’s Shahbagh under the banner of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement chanting slogans and calling for Hasina's resignation.

On Saturday, the Bangladesh PM offered to sit down with the coordinators of the movement. But this proposal was rejected by the protesters which followed an emergency meeting called by Hasina with university vice-chancellors and college principals, reported PTI.

The student protesters dismissed the PM's offer which was aimed at quelling escalating violence and consolidated their demands into a unified call for the government’s resignation.

(with inputs from news agencies)