Over 60 dead in Pakistan as torrential rains trigger emergency

A state of emergency was declared in several districts of Punjab on Thursday after heavy monsoon rains triggered flash floods and claimed at least 63 lives across the province in the past 24 hours, Dawn reported, citing rescue officials and local authorities. The PMD had earlier issued a warning of torrential rains with wind-thundershowers across Pakistan, expected to last till July 17.(AFP)

According to Dawn, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier issued a warning of torrential rains with wind-thundershowers across the country, expected to last till July 17.

Wasa Director General Tayyab Farid told Dawn that "rivers have overflowed due to heavy rains in Rawalpindi, Chakwal and surrounding areas," leading to widespread flooding.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed to Dawn that 63 people had died and 290 were injured in rain-related incidents across the province within 24 hours. "At least 15 were reported dead in Lahore, nine in Faisalabad, five in Sahiwal, three in Pakpattan, and nine in Okara," the official said.

Families of the deceased will receive compensation from the government, the PDMA spokesperson said.

"A rain emergency has been imposed in different areas of Punjab due to unusual torrential rains and a flood situation," Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said in a post on X, as quoted by Dawn.

CM Maryam said that she had issued directives to alert the public through sirens and announcements and urged people to cooperate with local authorities and take necessary safety precautions.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from power lines and open manholes, said Wasa DG Farid.

Dawn reported that the PMD also issued a flood alert for the Gawalmandi and Kattarian bridges in Rawalpindi as the water level in the Leh Nullah continued to rise.

In view of the growing risk, Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia urged residents of low-lying areas near Leh Nullah to "cooperate with the administration if evacuation becomes necessary," Dawn stated. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone gathering or bathing near the water body.

The PDMA also announced a local holiday in Rawalpindi due to the flood emergency.

In Jhelum district, rescue operations were ongoing to evacuate citizens trapped in floodwaters across several villages, including Dhok Badar, Dhok Shah Arif, Sohawa, Rasoolpur, Chak Muhammad and Bhampar, according to Rescue Punjab spokesperson Farooq Ahmed, Dawn reported.

"Pakistan army personnel and rescue teams are currently rushing the citizens to safe locations," Ahmed said, adding that 57 people had been rescued so far, with more than 50 boats deployed.

Chakwal district recorded 400 millimetres of rain in 10 hours due to a cloudburst, triggering flash floods across the area, Dawn reported, citing a PDMA statement.

"The PDMA assured the district administration of support in rescue and relief efforts and is personally overseeing the rescue operation until all citizens are safely evacuated," DG PDMA Kathia told Dawn.

District Commissioner Quratul Ain Malik said that the relevant rescue departments -- including Wasa, Rescue 1122, and civil defence teams -- were actively overseeing evacuation efforts. Relief arrangements have also been made in hospitals and public buildings, Malik added.

In Mandi Bahauddin, heavy rainfall led to the death of a 10-year-old boy, Shah Hussain, who drowned while bathing in rainwater. Dawn reported that two other children -- Qasim, 08, and Huzaifa, 06 -- were electrocuted during the downpour. Nine others were injured after the roofs of three houses collapsed in separate incidents.

Major roads and areas like College Chowk, Pindi Purani, and Jail Chowk remained submerged under two to four feet of water, Dawn added.

In Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and district administration were placed on high alert on the instructions of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa. "Field teams should provide all possible assistance to citizens in case of an emergency," he said.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) forecasted more rain over the next 24 hours, warning of thunderstorms in several districts of Punjab including Lahore, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Hafizabad, Dawn reported.

Pakistan faces regular monsoon flooding from June to September, often resulting in deadly landslides, infrastructure damage and large-scale displacement, particularly in densely populated or poorly drained regions.