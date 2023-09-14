Over 70 factory workers looted in Pakistan's Karachi: Report

As Pakistan's law and order situation continue to deteriorate, over 70 factory workers were looted in the Shah Faisal town of Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday. Amid persistently poor law and order situation, this incident is not the first one that has taken place.(Representative image)

Notably, the dacoits were motorcycle riders. They first stopped the bus that was carrying the workers of a leather factory and escaped after looting them all.

The mobile phones from all the workers were looted by the dacoits. Eight of the 70 industrial workers were female, while 62 were male. Following the arrival of the bus driver, police filed a FIR, reported ARY News.

Earlier on September 7, a father-son duo was brutally killed by armed robbers in Karachi's Korangi district for resisting the heist.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi told the media that the father-son duo were killed in a bookshop by armed robbers due to their resistance. Muhammad Hassan, 70, and Asad, 37, were recognised as the slain males, ARY News reported.

The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV, which showed three robbers entering a bookstore and opening fire on the business owners when they resisted.

Meanwhile, in August a taxi driver was shot dead by unidentified assailants for not stopping the vehicle during a robbery bid near Karachi.

The incident occurred while the taxi driver, known as Mumtaz, was transporting passengers from Jinnah International Airport to New Karachi.

Pakistan is currently facing the worst time as the nation is witnessing a food crisis, devaluation of the rupee, electricity shortage, and attacks. Due to these issues, the crime rate in the country has been on the rise.

