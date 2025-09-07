800 drones fired, Ukraine govt building attacked in biggest such Russian attack

At least two people have been killed in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, after Russia launched over 800 drones, including 13 on a key government building, Ukraine's Air Force claimed. Smoke rises over a building of the Ukrainian government headquarters, after Russian drone and missile strikes, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine.(REUTERS)

A plume of smoke was seen rising from the roof of Kyiv's cabinet of ministers building, but it was not immediately clear if the smoke was the result of a direct hit or debris, which would mark an escalation in Russia's air campaign, AP reported.

As per Kyiv, the affected building is the home of Ukraine's Cabinet, housing the offices of its ministers. Police blocked access to the building as fire trucks and ambulances arrived.

Russia has so far avoided targeting government buildings in the city centre.

“For the first time, the government building was damaged by an enemy attack, including the roof and upper floors,” said Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. “We will restore the buildings, but lost lives cannot be returned.”

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force, confirmed to The Associated Press that Sunday’s attack was the largest Russian drone strike since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Russia also launched 13 missiles of various types.