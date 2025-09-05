Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
Putin extends rare invite to Ukraine for peace talks in Russia, assures full security

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 05, 2025 12:18 pm IST

The Russia President said that it is Ukraine's legal right to secure European Union membership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced that Moscow is “ready” to host peace talks with Ukraine, offering to provide full security guarantees for Ukrainian delegates.

This combination of pictures shows President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AFP)
In a rare acknowledgement, the Russian leader also stated that Ukraine has a legal right to pursue European Union membership.

Putin was speaking a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said 26 countries had pledged to provide postwar security guarantees to Ukraine, including an international force on land, sea and in the air.

He also warned any Western troops deployed to Ukraine would be a "legitimate" target for Moscow's army, a day after Kyiv's Western allies said they had committed to a troop presence in the event of a peace deal.

"If some troops appear there, especially now during the fighting, we proceed from the premise that they will be legitimate targets," Putin said at an economic forum in the far east city of Vladivostok.

