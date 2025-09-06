Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
PM Modi, French President Macron discuss early end to conflict in Ukraine

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 06, 2025 07:29 pm IST

PM Modi said he discussed pressing global issues, including the ongoing Ukraine war during their Saturday call.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and exchanged views on India-France bilateral ties and an early end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Describing the dialogue as “very good,” PM Modi added that the leaders exchanged views on key regional and international developments.(PMO)
Modi said he discussed pressing global issues, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, with both sides, underlining the importance of an early resolution to the conflict and reaffirming their commitment to peace and diplomacy.

Describing the dialogue as “very good,” Modi said that the leaders exchanged views on key regional and international developments and assessed the progress made across multiple areas of cooperation, from defence and space to climate action and technology.

"Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas," Modi said on social media.

"Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability," he said.

Macron was among the European leaders present during US President Donald Trump's talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at White House last month.

The Modi-Macron talks came two days after the French President, at the Paris summit on Thursday, announced plans to deploy a "reassurance force" in Ukraine.

The Paris summit, hosted by Macron, was attended by President Zelensky, while leaders including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer participated remotely, according to France 24.

French Prez Macron accept India's AI Impact Summit invitation

The Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for accepting the invitation to the AI Impact Summit hosted by India in February 2026, and said he looked forward to welcoming the French President in India.

Both leaders agreed to continue to remain in touch and work closely together to promote global peace and stability.

In a post on X, PM Modi said India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability

