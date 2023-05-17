Home / World News / Oxford University cuts ties with Sackler family: Why was the decision taken

Oxford University cuts ties with Sackler family: Why was the decision taken

ByMallika Soni
May 17, 2023 02:14 PM IST

The Sackler name was stripped from two galleries in the Ashmolean museum and a university library.

The University of Oxford said that it will cut its ties with the Sackler family and remove their name from buildings, galleries and positions funded through their donations as their wealth came from addictive opioid drugs, Guardian reported. The Sackler name was stripped from two galleries in the Ashmolean museum and a university library as well as several staff positions following an investigation earlier this year.

A man walks in front of the buildings of Oxford University.(Reuters)
A man walks in front of the buildings of Oxford University.(Reuters)

“Oxford University has undertaken a review of its relationship with the Sackler family and their trusts, including the way their benefactions to the university are recognised. Following this review, the university has decided that the university buildings, spaces and staff positions using the Sackler name will no longer do so. These review outcomes have had the full support of the Sackler family," the university said.

The Sackler library has been renamed the Bodleian Art, Archaeology and Ancient World Library and three staff posts supported by the family’s donations will also drop the Sackler title.

“All donations received from the Sackler family and their trusts will be retained by the university for their intended educational purposes. No new donations have been received from either the family or their trusts since January 2019," the university informed.

However, the university will retain recognition of the Sackler gifts on a plaque at the university’s Clarendon building. Last year George Osborne, the chair of the British Museum, announced it would remove the Sackler name from all galleries, rooms and endowments supported by the family’s trusts.

university of oxford
