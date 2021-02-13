IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Oxford University to test Covid-19 vaccine response among children for 1st time
A syringe with the Oxford�AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is seen at the newly opened vaccination centre in the area of the Terminal C in the former Berlin Tegel Airport, in Berlin, on February 10, 2021. - Mainly nursing staff and medical personnel will be vaccinated against the coronavirus here. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
A syringe with the Oxford�AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is seen at the newly opened vaccination centre in the area of the Terminal C in the former Berlin Tegel Airport, in Berlin, on February 10, 2021. - Mainly nursing staff and medical personnel will be vaccinated against the coronavirus here. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Oxford University to test Covid-19 vaccine response among children for 1st time

The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective on people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:38 PM IST

The University of Oxford has launched a study to assess the safety and immune response of the Covid-19 vaccine it has developed with AstraZeneca Plc in children for the first time, it said on Saturday.

The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective on people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university.

Around 300 volunteers will be enrolled and first inoculations are expected this month, Oxford said.

The two-dose Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed as a 'vaccine for the world' because it is cheaper and easier to distribute than some rivals.

AstraZeneca has a target to produce 3 billion doses this year and aims to produce over 200 million doses per month by April.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oxford university covid-19 vaccination
Close
Changing her legal identity at a civil registry office in Barcelona will allow Martínez to update her passport and driver's license and to carry a health card that correctly states she is a woman.(AP)
Changing her legal identity at a civil registry office in Barcelona will allow Martínez to update her passport and driver's license and to carry a health card that correctly states she is a woman.(AP)
world news

Gender identity bill divides Spain's feminists, left-wing

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:56 PM IST
A new law proposed by the far-left party in Spain’s coalition government would make it easier for residents to change genders for official purposes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A syringe with the Oxford�AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is seen at the newly opened vaccination centre in the area of the Terminal C in the former Berlin Tegel Airport, in Berlin, on February 10, 2021. - Mainly nursing staff and medical personnel will be vaccinated against the coronavirus here. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
A syringe with the Oxford�AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is seen at the newly opened vaccination centre in the area of the Terminal C in the former Berlin Tegel Airport, in Berlin, on February 10, 2021. - Mainly nursing staff and medical personnel will be vaccinated against the coronavirus here. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Oxford University to test Covid-19 vaccine response among children for 1st time

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:38 PM IST
The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective on people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A banner is placed over a bridge with the US Capitol in the backdrop of the Senate impeachment trial against former president Donald Trump.(Reuters)
A banner is placed over a bridge with the US Capitol in the backdrop of the Senate impeachment trial against former president Donald Trump.(Reuters)
world news

Trump's speedy impeachment trial heads toward Senate vote

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:37 PM IST
The outcome of the quick, raw and emotional proceedings are expected to reflect a nation divided over the former president and the future of his brand of politics in America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Poland some had misgivings about being put in line for a vaccine they believe is less effective than the others.(AP)
In Poland some had misgivings about being put in line for a vaccine they believe is less effective than the others.(AP)
world news

Some Europeans get choosy about which Covid-19 vaccines they want

PTI, Warsaw
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:35 PM IST
The World Health Organisation says the AstraZeneca vaccine is about 63 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 after two doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Debris remain at the blast site from a suicide car bombing attack at the side of Afrik Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 1, 2021.(Representational Image / AFP)
Debris remain at the blast site from a suicide car bombing attack at the side of Afrik Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 1, 2021.(Representational Image / AFP)
world news

Suicide bomber detonates near Somalia's presidential palace

AP, Mogadishu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Police spokesman Sadiq Ali Adan says the driver defied orders to stop on Saturday morning, and police opened fire as passersby ran for their lives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An autopsy found the cubs' lungs were badly damaged and they were suffering from severe infection.(Representational Image / Reuters)
An autopsy found the cubs' lungs were badly damaged and they were suffering from severe infection.(Representational Image / Reuters)
world news

Two white tiger cubs in Pakistan likely died of Covid-19: Zoo officials

Reuters, Lahore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Pakistan's zoos regularly draw the ire of animal rights activists, who say hundreds of animals have died from poor living conditions there.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In early February users of Clubhouse in China said they were unable to access the app after an explosion of discussions on taboo topics.(REUTERS)
In early February users of Clubhouse in China said they were unable to access the app after an explosion of discussions on taboo topics.(REUTERS)
world news

Clubhouse users’ raw audio may be exposed to Chinese partner

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Agora Inc., a Shanghai-based start-up with offices in Silicon Valley, provides back-end infrastructure to Clubhouse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled not to extradite Assange to the United States, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but did not release him from the Belmarsh high-security prison. (REUTERS)
In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled not to extradite Assange to the United States, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but did not release him from the Belmarsh high-security prison. (REUTERS)
world news

US continues to seek extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Assange was initially convicted by the Obama administration for conspiring to hack classified information on a government computer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents and protesters face police officials as they question them about recent arrests made in Mandalay, Myanmar Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Daily rallies against the coup occurring in Myanmar's two largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay, enter its second week despite a ban on public gatherings of five or more.(AP Photo)(AP)
Residents and protesters face police officials as they question them about recent arrests made in Mandalay, Myanmar Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Daily rallies against the coup occurring in Myanmar's two largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay, enter its second week despite a ban on public gatherings of five or more.(AP Photo)(AP)
world news

China, Russia pull out from UNHRC resolution on Myanmar

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:06 PM IST
The resolution calls for the release of detained persons including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint. It was approved by consensus during a special session in Geneva on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A variant that arose in South Africa has already shown itself capable of partially evading defenses raised by several vaccines.(AP file photo)
A variant that arose in South Africa has already shown itself capable of partially evading defenses raised by several vaccines.(AP file photo)
world news

Rise of variants sparks push for all-in-one Covid vaccines

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Just weeks into the rollout of vaccines to combat Covid-19, researchers are shifting their focus to a new class of potential shots to take on the threat posed by fast-spreading mutations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks during a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks during a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Yellen urges G7 to provide more financial support to boost post-Covid recovery

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:20 PM IST
At a virtual meeting with G7 finance ministers and central bank governors earlier in the day, Janet Yellen stressed the importance of providing further financial support to promote "a robust and lasting recovery," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of a Covid-19&nbsp;vaccine&nbsp;candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc.(REUTERS)
Vials of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Pakistan approves Cansino vaccine

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Cansino Bio is the only vaccine for which Pakistan conducted a clinical trial, with around 18,000 volunteers participating from across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ofcom said in a statement that the programme also had a terror reference.(Ofcom/Twitter)
The Ofcom said in a statement that the programme also had a terror reference.(Ofcom/Twitter)
world news

UK media watchdog Ofcom imposes £50k pound fine on Khalsa TV

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The 20,000-pound penalty relates to a music video. The 30,000-pound penalty relates to a discussion programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This come in backdrop of continued violence despite the ongoing efforts for peace in the country.(AP)
This come in backdrop of continued violence despite the ongoing efforts for peace in the country.(AP)
world news

5 Afghan police personnel killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar

ANI, Kunar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Earlier today, three civilians were wounded in an explosion that targeted a police vehicle in Nangarhar province's Jalalabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khan secured 72 votes and won on the second ballot of the 123 parties. He finished ahead of Fergal Gaynor of Ireland with 42 votes and two other candidates.(REUTERS)
Khan secured 72 votes and won on the second ballot of the 123 parties. He finished ahead of Fergal Gaynor of Ireland with 42 votes and two other candidates.(REUTERS)
world news

UK's Karim Khan elected next International Criminal Court chief prosecutor

ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Karim Khan, a United Kingdom barrister, has been elected in the second round as the next chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP