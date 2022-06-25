Padma bridge to be inaugurated by Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. Details here
The Padma bridge across the river of the same name in Bangladesh will be inaugurated by Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina today. According to reports by local news outlet The Daily Star, 'thousands have started joining a mammoth rally since early morning...' and the gathering wears a 'festive look... with colourful banners... singing songs and dancing'.
A statement by prime minister Hasina's office said she will arrive at the Mawa end of the Padma bridge - travelling from the old airport at Tejgaon - at 10 am. Around 3,000 eminent people have been invited to the inauguration, the Daily Star report said.
India has offered its congratulations to Bangladesh on the completion of the Padma bridge, which spans one of the Ganga's tributaries, calling it a ground-breaking project.
Here are some details about the Padma bridge:
> The bridge will connect 19 districts Bangladesh's southwestern region with capital Dhaka and other parts of the country.
> The bridge will also reduce travel time between Dhaka and Kolkata in India by almost half. A report by news agency PTI said rail travel time will be cut sharply thanks to a tracks being built on the lower level of the Padma bridge.
> The 6.15-km-long, road-rail, four-lane bridge built over the Padma river has been fully funded by the Bangladeshi government and has been constructed at a cost of Taka 30,193.6 crore (USD 3.6 billion).
> The bridge was fully funded by the government after the World Bank refused to provide loans, citing corruption, on alleged instigation of Mohammad Younus, a Nobel laureate economist having pro-opposition leanings and strong critic of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
> The bridge was built by the Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group (RMBEG) of China and, in a bid to influence people, the Chinese government claimed the Padma bridge as part of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), news agency ANI said. However, Bangladesh's foreign ministry hit back Friday, denying links to the BRI and stressing no foreign funds had been used.
Google doodle honours Holocuast victim Anne Frank
Tech giant Google on Saturday honoured Holocaust victim Anne Frank and commemorated the 75th anniversary of the publication of her memoir, 'The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank' by a doodle video. The doodle shows real excerpts from her diary, which describes what she and her friends and family experienced in hiding for over two years from the Nazi rule. Anne Frank was born on June 12, 1929 in Frankfurt, Germany.
Pak asks universities to encourage drinks like ‘Lassi’, ‘Sattu’. Here's why
Pakistan's higher education commission has now suggested a novel way to cut expenditure on the import of tea. The HEC says the move will not only increase employment, but also generate income for the public amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country. One of the suggested measures include promoting local tea plantations and also locally manufactured and healthy drinks like 'lassi' and 'sattu'. Pakistan is facing a severe economic crisis in recent times.
US abortion ruling sparks global debate, polarises activists
The end of constitutional protections for abortions in the United States on Friday emboldened abortion opponents around the world, while advocates for abortion rights worried it could threaten recent moves toward legalization in their countries. “I trust that with this ruling it will be possible to abolish abortion in the United States and throughout the world,” said anti-abortion president of Fundacion Vida SV, campaigner Sara Larin.
Democrats vow to help women who must travel for abortions
Democratic leaders across the nation vowed Friday to help women who travel to seek abortions and to shield patients and medical professionals from being pursued by authorities in states where the procedure becomes outlawed after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. On the West Coast, the Democratic governors of California, Washington and Oregon issued a joint “multi-state commitment,” saying they will work together to defend patients and care providers.
US: Abortion groups turn to state legal fights after Roe ruling
The US Supreme Court decision to end the constitutional right to abortion is setting up a legal fight in some key states where lawmakers plan to enact bans before gubernatorial and congressional elections later this year. The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, leaving it up to the states to make their own rules.
