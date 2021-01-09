Pak court remands main accused, 55 others for vandalisation of Hindu temple
An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Saturday sent the main accused, along with 55 others, arrested in the vandalisation of a Hindu temple by a mob led by members of a radical Islamist party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, to police custody for nine days.
The court also remanded another 56 accused in the case, including Maulvi Sharif who is said to have incited the crowd, to judicial custody.
The temple in Terri village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Karak district was attacked last week by the mob after members of the Hindu community received permission from local authorities to renovate its decades-old building. The mob had demolished the newly constructed work alongside the old structure.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Sanaullah Abbasi said on Friday that Faizullah, who was identified as the main accused, was arrested from Karak district. He is said to have instigated and facilitated the mob for attacking the temple and damaging the Samadhi of a religious leader there.
The attack on the temple by members of radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party (Fazal ur Rehman group) drew strong condemnation from human rights activists and the minority Hindu community leaders.
Police have filed complaint against 350 people in the case.
The Supreme Court has ordered the Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB) to start reconstruction of the damaged temple and instructed authorities to recover the money for the restoration work from the attackers whose act has caused "international embarrassment" to Pakistan.
Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.
According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.
The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents. They often complain of harassment by the extremists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Encouraged violence': Trump legacy on race shadowed by divisive rhetoric
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nancy Pelosi urges Democrats to return to DC amid Trump's impeachment calls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China recovering fast ahead of most big economies, says IMF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan govt says new coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
End in sight? Israel rolls out Covid booster shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power supply in Pakistan being restored after hours of blackout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter removes Chinese embassy ‘baby-making machines’ tweet on Uighur women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is ‘Terminated’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese state media blast latest Pompeo move on Taiwan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Putin to host first post-war talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German parliament boosts security after US Capitol riots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French lack confidence in Macron virus effort, poll shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka's Jaffna University war memorial removed, Tamil Nadu CM condemns move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox