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Pak delegation to attend funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Addressing the National Assembly, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he held a telephone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday evening.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 10:28 pm IST
PTI |
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A Pakistani delegation will attend the funeral of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in the US-Israeli strikes in February, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said the Iranian president asked him to attend the funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei on July 3-4.(REUTERS)

Addressing the National Assembly, Sharif said that he held a telephone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday evening.

During the call, Sharif said, the Iranian president repeatedly expressed his gratitude for standing by them in difficult times.

Sharif said the Iranian president asked him to attend the funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei on July 3-4.

"I said, Pakistan's delegation will be present there, so we can tell the world how much respect we have for him in our hearts," Sharif told the lawmakers.

He also boasted of Pakistan's role in the peace agreement signed between the US and Iran. "From Japan to Saudi Arabia, from Kuala Lumpur to Casablanca and from Mexico to India, if any country's name is reverberating with respect and honour, it is Pakistan," he said.

 
iran pakistan ayatollah ali khamenei
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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