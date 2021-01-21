Pak election commission issues notices to 19 political parties
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued notices to 19 political parties in the parliament regarding scrutiny of financial statements and funds.
According to The Express Tribune, a five-member bench, headed by the chief election commissioner, gave the parties a deadline of February 24 to submit their responses.
On behalf of the petitioner, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) counsel Shah Khawar appeared before the ECP. During the proceedings, the political finance wing of the ECP submitted a report regarding scrutiny of financial statements of all political parties serving in the parliament.
The election commission directed for a copy of the report to also be provided to Khawar, asking him to review the report and file his objections, if any, reported The Express Tribune.
This comes after separate rallies led by different constituent members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)--the opposition's 11-party alliance--hold a protest outside the ECP against an 'unacceptable delay' in the PTI foreign funding case
During the protest, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz termed the case as the 'biggest fraud in Pakistan's history'.
On Monday, the ECP suspended the membership of 154 members of the country's Senate, national and provincial assemblies after they failed to submit statements of their assets and liabilities.
The lawmakers will remain suspended until the submission of their financial statements, Dawn reported.
According to the Pakistan daily, every year ECP suspends the membership of several lawmakers for not submitting the statements. In 2020, more than 300 lawmakers had failed to submit their details.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member, says Fauci
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
COVAX vaccine scheme says will supply 1.8 billion doses to poor in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US thanks WHO for leading global Covid-19 response: Anthony Fauci
- "The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organisation," top US scientist Anthony Fauci, who has been named President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told a meeting of the WHO's executive board.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Found only small chunks of remains’: Why Indonesia crash was the 'worst'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google to pay French publishers for online content under new copyright agreement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's inaugural address written by Indian-American earns praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
European firms improve diversity scores in pandemic year: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia air crash: Boeing jet’s throttle becomes focus in probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese rescuers hope to drill shaft to free 21 miners trapped for 11 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan faces dilemma of sourcing Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid crippling sanctions, Iran traders seek lifeline in Iraq
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration calls China sanctions on Trump officials 'unproductive'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hungary becomes first EU nation to approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Gratitude for your long-standing support': Dalai Lama congratulates Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twin suicide bombings kill at least 13, injure over 25 in Baghdad: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox