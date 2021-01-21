Pak election commission issues notices to 19 political parties

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued notices to 19 political parties in the parliament regarding scrutiny of financial statements and funds.

According to The Express Tribune, a five-member bench, headed by the chief election commissioner, gave the parties a deadline of February 24 to submit their responses.

On behalf of the petitioner, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) counsel Shah Khawar appeared before the ECP. During the proceedings, the political finance wing of the ECP submitted a report regarding scrutiny of financial statements of all political parties serving in the parliament.

The election commission directed for a copy of the report to also be provided to Khawar, asking him to review the report and file his objections, if any, reported The Express Tribune.

This comes after separate rallies led by different constituent members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)--the opposition's 11-party alliance--hold a protest outside the ECP against an 'unacceptable delay' in the PTI foreign funding case

During the protest, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz termed the case as the 'biggest fraud in Pakistan's history'.

On Monday, the ECP suspended the membership of 154 members of the country's Senate, national and provincial assemblies after they failed to submit statements of their assets and liabilities.

The lawmakers will remain suspended until the submission of their financial statements, Dawn reported.

According to the Pakistan daily, every year ECP suspends the membership of several lawmakers for not submitting the statements. In 2020, more than 300 lawmakers had failed to submit their details.

