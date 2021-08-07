Pak minister tweets online petition to UK govt as India moves to 'amber' list

United Kingdom's decision to take India out of the 'red' list of Covid-19 travel restrictions and put it in under more relaxed 'amber' one has caused heartburn in neighbouring Pakistan. The country is still under the red list, prompting federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to launch a petition online.

The petition calls for removing Pakistan from the red list arguing thousands of people are stuck in the country. It also said that many families are struggling financially and don't have enough resources.

Petition: Remove Pakistan from red list for travel https://t.co/Xo8yzcaU3w — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 5, 2021





The petition, since its launch on Thursday, has received more than 1,24,000 signatures. The is a significant milestone because the UK Parliament considers all those petitions that receive more than 100,000 signatures for a debate in the House.

The petition contains a response given by the UK government in May this year, in which it said that Pakistan has been added to the "Red List" to protect public health.

The decision was taken to protect against new variants of Covid-19, the UK's response further said. The petition by federal minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry calls for Pakistan to be dropped from the stringent travel curbs.

Another Pakistani minister Shireen Mazari said on Twitter, "How can UK govt rationally place India on Amber list while keeping Pakistan on Red List? No scientific reason for this discrimination. Only politics coming into play again -- UK cabinet showing clear political proclivity towards India. Unfortunate indeed."

How can UK govt rationally place India on Amber list while keeping Pakistan on Red List? No scientific reason for this discrimination. Only politics coming into play again -- UK cabinet showing clear political proclivity towards India. Unfortunate indeed. @CTurnerFCDO pic.twitter.com/2P2W3LDDu0 — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 5, 2021





Announcing its decision, the UK's Department for Transport said earlier this week that India has been moved to 'amber' list from 'red'. It said that fully vaccinated passengers from India will no longer be subjected to compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine.

The changes will come into effect from 4am local time on Sunday (August 8).