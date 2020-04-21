e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pak PM Imran Khan may get tested for Covid-19

Pak PM Imran Khan may get tested for Covid-19

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 16 more deaths from the coronavirus, taking the country’s toll to 192, while the number of confirmed spiked to over 9,000.

world Updated: Apr 21, 2020 17:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Islamabad
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Photo: Reuters)
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Photo: Reuters)
         

Imran Khan may be tested for the coronavirus or asked to go into isolation after a well-known philanthropist was tested positive for the COVID-19, days after meeting the Pakistan prime minister, his doctor said on Tuesday.

Faisal Edhi, the son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, met Khan last week.

Khan’s personal physician and CEO of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Faisal Sultan, told media that would meet Khan on Tuesday.

“I will meet him and recommend that he gets tested…We will follow all protocols in place and make recommendations accordingly,” he said.

The protocols recommend self-isolation for people who meet those tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 16 more deaths from the coronavirus, taking the country’s toll to 192, while the number of confirmed spiked to over 9,000.

It is not clear how Khan will run the government if he was asked to go into quarantine.

Khan is currently working as per routine and also chaired a meeting of Cabinet.

Earlier, Saad, the son of Faisal Edhi told the Dawn newspaper that his father started showing symptoms last week, soon after meeting Khan in Islamabad on April 15.

“The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding,” Saad said.

He added that his father was currently in Islamabad and was doing better.

“He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating,” he said.

Faisal Edhi had met Prime Minister Khan to hand over a Rs 10 million cheque for the premier’s coronavirus relief fund.

The Edhi Foundation was founded by the late Abdul Sattar Edhi and is the leading charity organisation in Pakistan.

tags
top news
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Chaos at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after sealing over Covid-19 cases
Chaos at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after sealing over Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 update: States told not to use rapid test kits for next 2 days
Covid-19 update: States told not to use rapid test kits for next 2 days
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news