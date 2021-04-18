Home / World News / Pak reports year's highest single-day spike with over 6k fresh Covid-19 cases
world news

Pak reports year's highest single-day spike with over 6k fresh Covid-19 cases

The previous highest surge was recorded last year on June 20 when the country reported 6,825 infections and 153 deaths.
PTI |
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Residents sit in a waiting area after getting a commercial dose of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, at a private hospital in Karachi, Pakistan(Reuters)

Pakistan on Sunday reported its highest single-day coronavirus spike this year with over 6,000 new cases and about 149 deaths, as the country struggled to speed up its vaccination programme.

The previous highest surge was recorded last year on June 20 when the country reported 6,825 infections and 153 deaths.

The country on Sunday reported 6,127 new cases, pushing the country's infection tally to 756,285. The death toll rose to 16,243 with 149 more fatalities.

As the new cases shot up, the government announced that it will start vaccinating people in the 50-59 age group from April 21.

Previously, the immunisation drive was restricted to people above 60 years.

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated so far, which is just a fraction of the over 220 million population of Pakistan.

The vaccination drive in the country began on February 2 but it remains slow due to vaccine availability issues.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In Jeff Bezos' letter, mention of a couple that bought 2 shares of Amazon in '97

Covid-19: Canada reports 2nd case of blood clot from AZ jab; patient recovering

China's hotels, restaurants see jump in output as economic recovery gathers pace

Ukraine scoops up Europe's unwanted Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine shots

Covid Vaccine Global Access (COVAX), an international initiative aimed at equitable access to vaccines, was to supply around 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine by end of March.

However, COVAX later told the government that the vaccine would be supplied by June 30.

Now, Pakistan is expecting to get 15 million doses from COVAX next month.

“Following my meeting with Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas, I am happy to announce that Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of the #Covid vaccine under COVAX, with a commitment for these to be delivered by May,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted.

Currently, the country is mostly dependent on China for the Covid-19 vaccine. Some private companies have imported a limited number of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP