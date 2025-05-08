Pakistan airspace closed for all commercial flights at Lahore, Islamabad airports after India's Operation Sindoor

Pakistan closed its airspace for all commercial flights at its major airports in Lahore and Islamabad late Wednesday night. However, the Karachi airport is still operational. The Karachi airport, also called Jinnah International airport, is reportedly still operational. (File/AFP)

In a statement, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said, “The country’s airspace is closed for all commercial flights at Lahore and Islamabad airports.”

The late-night development came hours after Pakistan had announced that its airspace would be closed for all air traffic for 48 hours earlier on Wednesday after Indian forces hit terror targets in Paskistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Pakistan’s Airport Authority also said it has approached the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and formally registered its concerns regarding “serious risks” posed to civil aviation’s safety by India’s strikes.

On the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, Indian security forces caught Pakistan unawares and launched strikes at as many as nine terror spots in Pakistan and PoK. The attack came as a strong response to the devastating terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

According to the Indian military, the precision strikes launched under Operation Sindoor were directed only at terror spots and killed some 26 people.

While briefing the media about what went behind the conduct of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and why it was necessary, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistan had garnered a reputation of becoming a “safe haven” for terrorists and had not done anything to crack down on them.

Addressing the media along with Col. Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh hours after the airstrikes, Misri said, “A group called the Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. This group is connected with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Pakistan links have been clearly established.”

He added that despite credible intelligence and mounting global concerns, Pakistan did not take any action to dismantle the terror networks operating from its soil. “Pakistan has made an identity in the world as a safe haven for terrorists,” he said.

With PTI inputs.