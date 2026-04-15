Pakistan announces power cuts in bid to control energy prices
Power will be suspended in most of the country for two-and-a-quarter hours between 5:00 pm and 1:00 am each day, according to Pakistan's energy ministry.
Pakistan will suspend electricity supply for about two hours during peak-usage times every evening, the government said, in an effort to manage energy prices affected by the Iran war.
Power will be suspended in most of the country for two-and-a-quarter hours between 5:00 pm and 1:00 am each day, according to a statement released by the energy ministry on Tuesday.
Demand peaks at these times, with expensive furnace-oil-fired plants needed to bridge the gap left by reduced hydroelectric generation.
The blackouts will occur on a rolling basis -- rather than at the same time across the country -- with the country's largest city Karachi, home to more than 20 million, exempt from the cuts.
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The US-Israeli war on Iran, launched on February 28, has plunged the Middle East into violence, roiling energy markets after supplies through the key Strait of Hormuz were blocked by Tehran.{{/usCountry}}
The US-Israeli war on Iran, launched on February 28, has plunged the Middle East into violence, roiling energy markets after supplies through the key Strait of Hormuz were blocked by Tehran.{{/usCountry}}
About a fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supplies pass through the strait under normal circumstances -- much of it bound for Asia.{{/usCountry}}
About a fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supplies pass through the strait under normal circumstances -- much of it bound for Asia.{{/usCountry}}
Pakistan is particularly dependent on the route for its energy needs. While it has secured passage for some of its tankers during the crisis, the cargoes are still going at a premium due to the global energy price surge.{{/usCountry}}
Pakistan is particularly dependent on the route for its energy needs. While it has secured passage for some of its tankers during the crisis, the cargoes are still going at a premium due to the global energy price surge.{{/usCountry}}
The Pakistani energy ministry said the power cuts were "aimed at reducing the use of costly fuels and preventing a sharp rise in tariffs".{{/usCountry}}
The Pakistani energy ministry said the power cuts were "aimed at reducing the use of costly fuels and preventing a sharp rise in tariffs".{{/usCountry}}
The cities of Karachi and Hyderabad were exempt from the suspensions, the ministry said, because of "the availability of low-cost power generation in the southern region".