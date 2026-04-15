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Pakistan announces power cuts in bid to control energy prices

Power will be suspended in most of the country for two-and-a-quarter hours between 5:00 pm and 1:00 am each day, according to Pakistan's energy ministry.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 03:33 pm IST
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Pakistan will suspend electricity supply for about two hours during peak-usage times every evening, the government said, in an effort to manage energy prices affected by the Iran war.

Pakistan is particularly dependent on the Strait of Hormuz for its energy needs. (REUTERS)

Power will be suspended in most of the country for two-and-a-quarter hours between 5:00 pm and 1:00 am each day, according to a statement released by the energy ministry on Tuesday.

Demand peaks at these times, with expensive furnace-oil-fired plants needed to bridge the gap left by reduced hydroelectric generation.

The blackouts will occur on a rolling basis -- rather than at the same time across the country -- with the country's largest city Karachi, home to more than 20 million, exempt from the cuts.

Also Read | Strait of Hormuz: Why US, Iran are sailing in very different legal waters

The cities of Karachi and Hyderabad were exempt from the suspensions, the ministry said, because of "the availability of low-cost power generation in the southern region".

 
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