13 prisoners on the run after violent jailbreak in Pakistan during Eid prayers

ByMallika Soni
Jul 04, 2023 06:17 AM IST

Pakistan Chaman Jailbreak: The inmates took guns from two officers on duty prompting clashes in the prison.

Pakistan police searched for 13 prisoners who broke out of a jail in the southwestern province of Balochistan last week, a report claimed. In the dramatic escape, one inmate killed after seventeen prisoners turned on their guards as they were taken out of their cells for morning prayers at Chaman district jail, district officer Muhammad Naeem Achakzai told CNN.

Police fired at the men, killing one and injuring two.(Representational)
Police fired at the men, killing one and injuring two.(Representational)

The inmates took guns from two officers on duty prompting clashes in the prison. “Three officers were injured in the attack by the prisoners,” Naeem Achakzai said.

Police fired at the men, killing one and injuring two. One prisoner surrendered to the police but 13 remained on the run. All the prisoners were awaiting trial for alleged crimes including murder, robbery and drug possession, the district officer said.

The prison is located on Taj Road- about 3 kilometers from the Afghan border. The prisoners could have escaped to Afghanistan, the officer said. Patrolling of border areas is also being done, he added, saying that as there were lesser officers in the prison due to Eid, the prison break was planned by the inmates accordingly.

Police in Chaman suspended 10 officials, including three police officers who were posted at the jail, it was reported.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

